A yet-to-be-identified teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a student at a school in Lagos.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency on its Twitter handle on Saturday said that the teacher was alleged to have raped the 16-year-old student after school hours.

The suspect allegedly committed the crime in February 2021.

“It was further alleged that the survivor was introduced to the defendant in 2021 to be coached during lessons after school hours,” the statement reads.

“The after-school lessons on school premises were cancelled and the defendant moved the venue for the lessons to his relative’s home. It was alleged that on 17th of February 2021, the defendant forcefully had carnal knowledge of the survivor.”

The agency explained that the incident came to the fore when members of the Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy visited the school.

ALSO READ: Court sentences dismissed police officer to life imprisonment for rape

“The offending teacher was arraigned before Yaba Magistrate Court, Court 2, on the 1st of June, 2022 even as the Directorate of Public Prosecutions has requested for the duplicate case file,” the agency said.

“DSVA uses this medium to reiterate the State Government’s zero-tolerance to all forms of Child Abuse whilst reassuring all Lagos state residents of the commitment of Mr Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration in upholding the tenets of the Safeguarding and Child Protection Executive.”

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023