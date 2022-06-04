The custodian of the popular Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Sinatu Sanni, was buried according to Orisa Egun traditional rites, her grandson has said.

Samad Sanni said the deceased, popularly called ‘Mama Olumo,’ was buried in her room at the family house behind the Olumo Rock.

Mrs Sanni died on Wednesday aged 137.

“We buried her on Thursday night, according to Orisa traditional rite. Mama belongs to Orisa Egun, and there is nothing we can do than to bury her in that rite,” said Mr Sanni, who spoke during a condolence visit by Ogun State government officials.

“Anyone who is an Orisa Egun cannot be buried outside, they are buried inside their houses, so mama was buried inside her room. All other activities will follow after the burial rite.”

Toyin Taiwo, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Ogun, who visited the deceased’s family house to deliver a letter of condolence from Governor Dapo Abiodun, said Mrs Sanni’s death will propel more tourists to the site.

The commissioner said that tourists, who visited the site had always sought “Mama Olumo” out to get facts and history about the rock and Egbaland as a whole.

“And as such, she had become a tourist site herself,” Mr Taiwo said.

The governor, in his letter to the deceased family, as read by Mr Taiwo, expressed the compassion of the state government toward the demise of “Mama Olumo”.

He promised to keep supporting the family as it had always done.

Mr Abiodun,who in the letter, said that many of the histories heard from “Mama” had been documented and available at the ministry for reference.

“When we heard of mama’s passing, as a government, we have to show up here and identify with the family at this moment to condole with them.

“Mama is a custodian of our histories, culture, and tradition.

“We’re going to miss her greatly in terms of the history and truth of Egbaland and in terms of the tourism.

“This is because mama herself has become a tourist centre, in view of the way people jostle to see and hear from her,” he said.

On immortalising the deceased, Mr Abiodun said, “you should be sure that if somebody has made an impact on humanity, the government is going to do the needful.”

Commenting on the death of her mother, Mama Olumo’s first child, Mosinat Amusa, said though her mother died at a ripe age, she was still saddened by her passing.

Mrs Amusa, who said she has passed the age of 90, however, expressed satisfaction at the life her mother lived.

She expressed confidence that some of her children would continue from where mama stopped.

(NAN)

