The Lagos State government on Friday began crushing commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, seized in the state.

The chairman of the Lagos taskforce in Alausa, Ikeja, Shola Jejeloye, told journalists that the ban has been in existence since February 2020 and has been effective.

He had, on Thursday, in a statement, said that 2,228 seized motorcycles will be crushed.

In May, Mr Sanwo-Olu imposed a fresh ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as ‘okada’ from operating in six local government areas – Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, and Surulere.

“It is not something that came into place February 1, 2020. And since then we have been on it. It is just that people believe in violating the law,” Mr Jejeloye said.

“Which I don’t think is good enough, in a cosmopolitan city like this. But since June 1, there have been more than 85 per cent compliance in the sense that we don’t see them on the road, on the express any longer. The numbers have drastically reduced.”

Mr Jejeloye noted that security operatives will sustain the enforcement of the ban.

“They (motorcyclists) are watching us and I know that they might believe that the first week of the ban will be thorough and after one week we are going to relax,” Mr Jejeloye said.

He said that another phase of the ban enforcement will start on Monday to check the compliance level.

He added that the latest ban is a new dimension and which will apply to every road user.

“And you will not see any police officer, any paramilitary officer using his uniform to carry passengers. It has been a matter of principle,” he said.

“You are a police officer, you are a naval officer or you belong to the paramilitary. When you have to be on a bike you must be in uniform. You must be fully kitted, the law does not respect anybody.

” So if this is the position of the law we must align ourselves.”

