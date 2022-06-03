Teslim Folarin, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, says the 99 delegates from the state belong to Bola Tinubu, one of the Presidential aspirants.

Mr Folarin made the assertions while receiving the presidential aspirant at the Ibadan Civic Centre on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Folarin, along with the state party executives led by Isaac Omodewu, welcomed Mr Tinubu to the state.

Mr Folarin said the state has 99 delegates, assuring that all the delegates would support Mr Tinubu in the June 6 presidential primary of the party.

“Your Excellency, you are not new to us. You have done a lot in building the APC in Nigeria. We have so much respect for you as a leader and we are going to support you,” he said.

Mr Folarin said that they have started reconciliation of the aggrieved party members in the state, promising that the party leadership would not relent in ensuring victory at all levels.

He recalled the gesture extended to him by Mr Tinubu in 2003, saying that he could not deny such gesture, irrespective of when it happened.

Earlier, Mr Omodewu said the state chapter of the party was awaiting Mr Tinubu’s directive, adding that Oyo would comply with his directive.

The state chairman said that Mr Tinubu had done a lot and contributed immensely to the emergence of their late former governors, which some of them were benefitting to date.

He lauded him for his leadership role, which had positioned the party in good stead, assuring him of their support.

In his remarks, Mr Tinubu said that he was in Ibadan to seek the support of the delegates for his presidential bid, soliciting support for the children of three late former governors of the state.

He endorsed the candidature of Adedapo Lam-Adeshina, Olamiju Alao-Akala, and Idris Abiola-Ajimobi.

According to him, their fathers are my political associates. They have contributed immensely to the development of our party and the state.

Speaking on the crisis in Oyo APC, Mr Tinubu called on the warring factions in the party to unite toward building a formidable team ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Tinubu admonished Mr Folarin to commence reconciliation efforts toward uniting all warring factions, promising to support him where necessary.

“The party is divided and attaining the position of a state governor requires more work as well as cohesion. We must ensure unity of purpose to deliver Folarin as Oyo Governor.

“You are all expecting me to endorse Folarin today. Don’t worry, I will come back to raise Folarin’s hands. We have a lot to do in bringing all members together,” he said.

Mr Tinubu urged Mr Folarin to embark on door-to-door reconciliation of leaders, contenders, and other aggrieved members of the party.

“Before I come back to raise the hand of Senator Teslim Folarin, he must go all out and beg people.

“He must go and beg the leaders, his contenders, and other aggrieved members of the party.

“You can only win an election with a united House. We will join in resolving the crisis rocking the party in Oyo.

“We invite all the warring groups to Abuja and see how we would resolve the issue. All I know is that Folarin will go out, beg and win, ” he said.

Among those who accompanied Mr Tinubu were governors Abdullahi Ganduje and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Kano and Lagos states, respectively; senators Kassim Shettima, Tokunbo Abiru, Adesoji Akanbi, and Abdulfatai Buhari.

Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, was also part of the delegation.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023