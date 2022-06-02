Scores of protesters Thursday besieged the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos to voice their displeasure over the party’s House of Representatives candidate in the 2023 election.

The protesters, from Kosofe Constituency, accused the party of imposing Kafilat Ogbara, the candidate, on them.

They also said that irregularities marred the House of Reps primaries for the constituency.

They blocked Acme road, where the party secretariat is located, displaying placards and chanting solidarity songs.

‘No to imposition’

Sunday Oyekunle, the chairman of Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, told reporters at the scene that they were at the APC secretariat to demand justice.

“We are here to tell the whole world that no primary election was conducted in Kosofe for the House of Reps and House of Assembly, but to our surprise, some names are flying around suggesting that elections were held in Kosofe.”

Mr Oyekunle said they were at the venue of the primaries till 4 p.m. and no electoral officer turned up.

“But towards evening, we started seeing videos flying online that there was an election or selection or meeting held at the Ikosi-Isheri LCDA secretariat and someone I cannot even remember the name (because the personality is not popular) has emerged to remember our interest.

“I see no reason why this must be allowed to go unchecked.”

Mr Jegede said it was unheard of that the candidates for an election will have no access to the delegates’ list. He demanded a rerun where there will be a level playing ground for all aspirants.

The Ikosi-Isheri CDA chairman also canvassed the return of the incumbent House of Representatives member, Rotimi Agunsoye, who he applauded for his notable contributions to the constituency.

A former secretary to Agboyi Ketu Local Council Development Area, Gbenga Osobu, said what played out at the primaries must not be unchallenged.

“We are party loyalists and believe in party supremacy but we know our leaders especially our father Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will not support injustice,” Mr Osobu said.

“We are sure he would correct this anomaly and not allow strangers to take what belongs to the bona fide sons and daughters of the house.”

The protesters were prevented from entering the party secretariat and no official addressed them as of the time of filing this report.

At the primaries last Friday, Fuad Oki, the returning officer, said Mrs Ogbara clinched the constituency’s ticket.

According to him, there were 50 delegates out of which 45 were accredited and five disqualified.

“After the sorting and counting of the votes, Mrs Kafilat Ogbara polled 44 votes, while Oluremi Odunsi got one vote.

“By virtue of that, we have Mrs Kafilat Ogbara as the winner of Kosofe federal constituency primary election conducted today, May 27 at Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA),” said Mr Oki.

