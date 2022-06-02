The custodian of the deity, popularly known as Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Sinatu Sanni, known as ‘Iya Olumo’ is dead.

Iya Olumo (the mother goddess of the rock) died on Wednesday.

She was 137.

Her son, Solomon Adio, confirmed her passing to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday. He said his mother died at her Itoko residence in Abeokuta after a brief illness.

In the history of the Abeokuta settlers, Egba people revere the mountain for the natural refuge it created for them during the 19th-century inter-tribal warfare.

It is widely believed that the rock, which is being worshipped by traditionalists in Abeokuta, is inhabited by spirits.

The rock has also become a site attraction to tourists both within and outside Abeokuta.

The deceased’s son said, “mama lived in one of the enclaves under the rock for more than 40 years where she served the gods of the rock.

“Mama will be 138 years old by August 5. She died after a brief illness.

“She was the mother of the diety. We are going to miss her a lot. Mama lived her life for the rock, for the diety. She was dedicated to the gods.”

