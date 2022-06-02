The Lagos State Government, Wednesday, announced its plan to crush commercial motorcycles called Okada, seized during enforcement.

A statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, said the motorcycles will be crushed on Friday.

“Law enforcement agencies seized many motorcycles today (Wednesday),” he said.

“They will all be crushed on Friday in the presence of the media.”

A fresh ban, which took effect on Wednesday, was imposed by the government following the mob attack that led to the death of David Imoh, a sound engineer in the Lekki area of the state.

The ban was imposed across six local government areas – Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa and nine local government councils areas.

It’s not the first time the government would impose the measure. In January 2020, the government banned the operation of motorcyclists in 15 local councils across the state.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that many motorcyclists popularly called Okada in many parts of Lagos complied with the ban.

Alternatives

The ban, which is the first phase, was imposed following security and safety concerns, the commissioner said.

He said the state government has rolled out alternatives to cushion the effects of the ban in many areas.

“Many small buses, under the First Mile and Last Mile Scheme, were rolled out extensively in Surulere, Gbagada, Lekki, Lagos Island, and other parts of Lagos,” the statement reads.

“A number of taxicabs under the LAGRIDE scheme were deployed in Lagos Island, Ikeja, Surulere, Lekki and other places.

“The waterways were also busy as Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) put more ferries on their routes.”

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023