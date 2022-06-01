An unidentified man was on Wednesday rescued from committing suicide at a lagoon in Lagos State.

He had attempted jumping into the lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge but was rescued by patrol officers of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

“Thanks to the quick intervention of LCC Patrol Officers, a young man was saved from committing suicide on Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge,” LCC tweeted.

“He has been handed over to the police.”

In the video shared by the company, a female patrol officer held the man alongside other passersby pleading with him not to jump into the lagoon.

“You will see connection (helper). You are a man, it is okay. You are a man, you are a man,” she said.

“Don’t die. Your future is bright. Come let me find work for you. Your future is bright. My darling, it is okay.”

The man held onto the bridge railing in a move to jump into the lagoon.

The person behind the camera called on people to help restrain him from committing suicide.

“Please help us hold him,” he said.

The unidentified man was in tears as he was helped to move away from the bridge railing.

Similarly, in April, the police prevented a suicide attempt in the state.

The sexagenarian (name withheld) had attempted to jump into the Lagos Lagoon from the 3rd Mainland Bridge due to personal challenges.

