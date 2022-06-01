The trial of murder and rape suspect, Andrew Ominikoron, has suffered a setback at a High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on Wednesday.

Mr Ominikoro is accused of raping and murdering a 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola, in February inside a BRT bus.

He is also accused of raping another passenger, Maryjane Odezelu, on November 25.

The Director of Public Persecution (DPP), Babajide Martins, informed the court at the resumption of the trial that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in Ikoyi had taken the initiative not to let out any inmates. He said this was due to the rumours of riot by some commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okada after the ban by the state government.

He said the Lagos Island area has been known to be a hotbed during such incidents and they intend to prevent any inmate from taking advantage of such incidents to escape custody.

Three witnesses were present in court to testify against the defendant.

Okada ban

Following the mob attack that led to the death of David Imoh, a sound engineer in the Lekki area of the state, the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed a ban on six local government areas.

The ban is effective June 1.

At the last hearing, a prosecution witness

Kayode Aluko, a Fleet Operations manager at the Lagos Bus Services Limited, explained how the company employs their drivers.

The judge adjourned the matter to the earlier scheduled dates – June 7 and 9 for the continuation of the trial.

