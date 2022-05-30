The Ekiti State government on Monday declared the installation of one Stephen Ajayi as the Obanla of Ipao-Ekiti on Ikole Local Government as illegal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, said this during a meeting with the traditional chiefs of Ipao-Ekiti in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Egbeyemi said the purported installation was done contrary to the laws governing the nomination, selection, and installation of Obas in the state.

He stressed that since the purported installation was against the Ekiti State Chiefs Law; it was null, void and of no effect.

He said they would visit the full wrath of the law on those who performed the installation and the candidate who submitted himself for installation done contrary to the provisions of the Ekiti State Chiefs Law.

Mr Egbeyemi noted that the illegal installation of Mr Ajayi as the Obanla of Ipao-Ekiti was carried out on November 12, 2021, and again on May 18, 2022, making it the second time such an action was performed without the knowledge, consent and permission of the government.

The Deputy Governor emphasised that the law would take care of the situation to prevent the breakdown of law and order that the purported installation could wreak on Ipao-Ekiti.

He pointed out that the Ekiti State Chiefs Law frowned at the installation of a traditional ruler without due process and the authority of the state government.

According to him, the law stipulated punishment for anybody who installs a traditional ruler without the authority of the state government and anybody who submits himself to be made an Oba illegally.

“The purported installation is clearly against the Ekiti State Chiefs Law and because it is against the law, it is illegal, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever.

“It is no longer business as usual, the law will take care of the situation. All those involved in illegal installation in Ipao-Ekiti will have their date with the law.

“This government was put in place to uphold the law and it will not watch and allow some individuals to violate the law and throw any part of the state into chaos.”

(NAN)

