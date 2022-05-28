Officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two traffic robbers in different areas of the state.

The police in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that two phones – Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 12, were recovered from the suspects.

Mr Hundeyin said the victims’ reports led to the arrest of the traffic robbers at Magodo Estate and Otedola bridge area of the state.

“One suspect, Korede Saheed (29) was arrested on Thursday night, while the other suspect, Yahaya Faisal (22), was arrested on Friday night,” the statement read.

“Luck ran out on the suspects when their victims quickly reached out to RRS officers on patrol in the area.

“Yahaya, who was also found with different ATM cards, confessed to the police that his gang robbed in traffic between Ojodu-Berger and Otedola Bridge.”

The police said the commissioner has directed the Commander of RRS, Olayinka Egbeyemi, to transfer the suspects and exhibits to the “CP’s special squad for further investigation that would lead to the arrest of other fleeing gang members and their eventual prosecution.”

