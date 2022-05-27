Seyi Lawal has defeated incumbent lawmaker, Folajimi Mohammed, to win the APC ticket for Ikeja Constituency 1 in the party’s house of assembly primaries.

Mr Mohammed is the son of Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primary election which held at St Peters Anglican Primary, Ikeja constituency 1, was conducted under the heavy presence of security personnel.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also represented.

Nine aspirants contested for the Ikeja constituency 1 APC ticket, and they included, Messrs Mohammed, Lawal, Ladapo Oyebiyi, Ismail Balogun, Taofeek Olorunfunmi, Olabode Akerele, Adegboyega Kuku, Bode Tawak, and Adesipe Adebiyi.

Announcing the result on Friday, Ewosho Oladunjoye, Chairman of the three-man APC Electoral Committee for the constituency, said that Mr Lawal scored 15 votes to defeat the incumbent, Mr Mohammed, who polled nine votes.

The other seven aspirants polled no votes at all, while there was one void vote.

Mr Lawal said that 25 ad hoc delegates, drawn from wards in the constituency were accredited and voted, adding that there was one invalid vote.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Lawal commended the process, noting that it was free and fair.

He thanked the leaders of the party for giving the aspirants an opportunity to test their popularity while assuring the members of the constituency of better and quality representation in the house of assembly.

“I thank the delegates, party faithful, and the people of Ikeja Constituency 1 for showing their support, and l promise not to disappoint them.”

NAN also reports that the ruling party is holding its House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries across the 40 state constituencies and 24 Federal constituencies in the state.

Also, Adedamola Kasumu won the Ikeja Constituency 2 ticket for a fourth term in the house of assembly.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023