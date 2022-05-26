Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has received the APC ticket for the 2023 governorship election in the state.
Mr Sanwo-Olu was the only aspirant cleared by the party’s electoral committee.
The two others, Wale Oluwo and Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha, were disqualified.
The governor polled 1,170 votes to emerge the winner of the primaries held at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Onikan, Lagos.
Details later…
