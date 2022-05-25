The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has denied reports circulating the internet that a plane crashed in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

On Wednesday, several reports surfaced that a plane crashed in Ikeja, causing panic among road users.

But the airport authority, in a statement on its Twitter handle, said that the plane was being transported to a new buyer.

In the videos shared online, the wingless plane was tied and transported on a flatbed trailer.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria would like to inform the general public to disregard the news making the rounds on social media about an alleged crash at Ikeja Airport,” the statement read.

“The aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer, who was taking it to its final destination.”

In June 2013, Lagos residents witnessed a similar occurrence of an aircraft being transported along the road in Mangoro.

Many social media users believed that the plane had crashed until the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) waded in to debunk the rumours that a scrap aircraft was being evacuated from the Murtala Mohammed Airport en route to Badagry.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023