The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has inaugurated a nine-man state committee for the forthcoming Governorship, State, and National Assembly primaries slated for May 26 and May 27.

The state chairman of the party, Cornelius Ojelabi, inaugurated the committee on Monday at the APC Secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos.

Mr Ojelabi urged members of the committee to use their wealth of experience to carry out the task effectively and ensure a seamless exercise.

The chairman added that the committee could tap from the knowledge and experiences of others.

“You are free to tap from anybody’s experience. All we are after is the success of the exercise,” the chairman said.

Mr Ojelabi, who noted that success required hard work and determination, stressed there was no shortcut to success.

“On behalf of all of us, I have the honour to inaugurate the Governorship, House of Assembly and the National Assembly Primaries Committee for 2022 and I wish you well,” he said.

According to him, the committee is free to act where necessary as there is no time to waste.

“You know our governor, you know how passionate he is. Lagos State is the centre of excellence.

“Let us put in everything at our disposal to make this happen,’’ Mr Ojelabi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee is headed by the APC Zonal Organising Secretary, Lateef Ibirogba.

The other members include: Messrs Olayinka Oladunjoye, Bola Badmus-Olujobi, Hakeem Odumosu, Gbolahan Idris, Adebayo Sanwo-Olu and Sodiq Ademola.

The others are Oluremi Shopeyin and Muritala Seriki.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Mr Ibirogba thanked the APC chairman for the confidence reposed in them.

“The opportunity that has been given to us, we take it as a challenge; we want to beat whatever record we met on the ground.

“As you said, everyone is looking up to Lagos. We won’t let Lagos down, we won’t let you down,” Mr Ibirogba said.

(NAN)