Ayo Akinyelure (PDP-Ondo Central) on Monday lost his bid to return to the Senate.
Mr Akinyelure, who is the Senate Chairman, Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition, lost the PDP primary to his opponent, Ifedayo Adedipe.
The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Bekekhimi Idiarhi, while announcing the results in Akure, said Mr Adedipe had 82 votes, Mr Akinyelure polled 58 votes, while Clement Faboyede scored 57 votes.
Mr Idiarhi said two votes were voided from a total of 199 votes.
Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) supervised the exercise, which was peaceful, amidst tight security.
Speaking with journalists, Mr Adedipe appreciated the delegates and leadership of the party for ensuring a free and fair election.
He urged other contestants to see his emergence as a victory for all of them, acknowledging that the task ahead was huge.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Akinyelure is a two-term senator.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Why women cheat: what every Nigerian man should know