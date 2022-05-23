Gunmen suspected to be members of the Aiye cult group have killed a popular ‘area boy’ known as Matasaka in Abeokuta on Sunday night.

The assailants shot the deceased, who is suspected to be a member of the Eiye cult group, and then hacked him to death in front of a popular lounge, B-Side, at Quarry road in the state capital.

The killing came two months after a popular ‘area boy’ in Abeokuta, known as Tommy, was hacked to death at Panseke bus stop in Abeokuta.

Tommy’s death triggered reprisals that led to the death of at least, 16 people.

A witness, who preferred not to be mentioned for security reasons, told PREMIUM TIMES that the deceased’s killers sighted him at the gate of the lounge and shot him repeatedly.

He further said, “after the victim fell, the killers went further to hack him before fleeing the scene.”

A gory picture of the victim’s body sighted by our correspondent showed machete cuts on both his head and body.

The witness said fun-seekers immediately took to their heels as soon as the gunmen fired the first shot; “that was the reason the assailants had a field day during their operation.”

When our reporter visited the scene of the incident on Monday morning, an attendant at the lounge said the incident was bad for their business.

“We are in debt, nobody paid for what was bought yesterday night, they all took to their heels immediately they started hearing gunshots,” he said.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, did not respond to phone calls and messages seeking comment.