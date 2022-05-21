The police in Ogun State have arrested Ayobami Runsewe, a 25-year-old teacher at a nursery and primary school in Ago Iwoye, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The accused was arrested on Thursday following a report lodged at the Ago Iwoye police division by the minor’s mother.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, and made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

In the statement, Mr Oyeyemi said the mother had gone to the station with the victim to report how the teacher reportedly lured her to his house.

The teacher reportedly had “unlawful carnal knowledge” after an evening class, at about 4:30pm.

Mr Oyeyemi, a Deputy Supretended of Police, said “the blood soaked pants of the victim was brought to the station as an evidence.”

Upon the report, Mr Oyeyemi added that “the DPO of Ago Iwoye, SP Noah Adekanye, had detailed detectives to the scene where the randy teacher was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he initially denied having anything with the victim, but when the victim confronted him, he was unable to say anything further.”

The statement said the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the teacher be moved to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit for further investigation.