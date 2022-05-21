The Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO) on Saturday took to the streets to support the former Anambra governor, who is a presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos.

The march which was in solidarity and support of the presidential hopeful, was tagged ‘#1MillionManMarch4PeterObi.

The former Governor of Anambra State would jostle the party’s ticket at the intraparty election scheduled for May 28 and 29 in Abuja alongside the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and others.

Mr Obi was in Lagos on Thursday to meet with delegates ahead of the primary election.

The march was held in the Lekki phase 1 and Ikeja area of the state simultaneously.

At 10 am, several youths from Archbishop Vinning Anglican Church gathered and began the march at about 10:30 am.

One of the supporters, Emmanuel Kelechi, said that Mr Obi will bring a turnaround in the country.

“I am here because of Peter Obi. Nobody paid us a dime to be here. We are here because we are tired of the way things are going on in this country,” he said.

“We want a new system and we know that Peter Obi can drive us to where we want to be. We are here so that posterity would hold us. We want a Nigeria where it is okay for everyone.”

According to Daniel Olumese, the presidential hopeful is the light at the end of the tunnel.

“PDP has a structure already. Other parties are not as organised as this party. Peter Obi is a competent man who has proven himself over the years.”

“He is a self-made man. I am saying that this man is the only person capable of saving Nigeria. Nigeria is at the edge and that is why I am here to rekindle hope. He is not thinking about his family but Nigeria.”

The support group led by one Ijeoma Okoro delivered a letter endorsing the presidential aspirant at the party secretariat in Agege.