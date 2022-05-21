One body has been recovered after a four-storey building under construction in Lagos Island collapsed on Saturday.

“An unconfirmed number of people are still trapped inside the building,” Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, a Permanent Secretary with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said in a statement.

The incident occurred at 4, Alayaki Lane, Lagos Island.

“The Agency responded to the above incident which was already in violation of building safety protocols,” the statement read.

“It was discovered that the building had been captured by the LASBCA District Office and served with all Statutory Notices, Sealed at District and Central Enforcement Level.

“Further investigation determined that the developer had continued clandestine operations mostly at night and at the weekends.”

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said that two people have been rescued while the search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The incident happened two weeks after a three-storey building collapsed killing eight residents and leaving many injured at Ebute-Metta.

Another building collapsed in the first week of May on Chris Igadi street off Ago Palace way opposite Kilimanjaro/ AP filling station.