One body has been recovered after a four-storey building under construction in Lagos Island collapsed on Saturday.
“An unconfirmed number of people are still trapped inside the building,” Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, a Permanent Secretary with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said in a statement.
The incident occurred at 4, Alayaki Lane, Lagos Island.
“The Agency responded to the above incident which was already in violation of building safety protocols,” the statement read.
“It was discovered that the building had been captured by the LASBCA District Office and served with all Statutory Notices, Sealed at District and Central Enforcement Level.
ALSO READ: Two dead, 23 rescued as another building collapses in Lagos
“Further investigation determined that the developer had continued clandestine operations mostly at night and at the weekends.”
Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said that two people have been rescued while the search and rescue operations are ongoing.
The incident happened two weeks after a three-storey building collapsed killing eight residents and leaving many injured at Ebute-Metta.
Another building collapsed in the first week of May on Chris Igadi street off Ago Palace way opposite Kilimanjaro/ AP filling station.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Why women cheat: what every Nigerian man should know