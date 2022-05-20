The police in Lagos say they have arrested six suspects involved in the mob attack leading to the death of a sound engineer, David Imoh, in Lekki.

The police paraded the six men, alongside other suspects, before journalists at the police command in Ikeja, a statement by spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday, said.

“A total of six suspects have been arrested namely Dahiru Ayuba ‘m’, Susan Moses ‘f’, Christopher Dauda ‘m’, Joseph Tella ‘m’, Chigozie Anthony ‘m’, Sunday Azi ‘m’. (The) suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement read.

The police had initially arrested four people in connection to the attack.

How it happened

There have been different versions of how the attack leading to the mob action took place.

Police said the incident happened on May 12, around 6:30 p.m.

“…an Okada rider by name Dahiru ‘m’ had a quarrel with his passengers, Frank Olatunji ‘m’ and Philip Balogun ‘m’ over the bike fare.

“In the heat of the argument, Frank Olatunji and Philip Balogun invited the one David Sunday (Imoh) ‘m’ to mediate only for Dahiru and his cohorts to violently attack him, kill him and set him ablaze.”

The police also said the other suspects were arrested for “varying crimes including armed robbery, conspiracy, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms, murder, etc.

“From these cases which we successfully cracked, we recovered 15 locally made pistols, 68 live cartridges, 4 handsets, 1 axe, charms, 2 cutlasses,1 saw, 1 pounding pistol, 1 female bag, 1 tortoise.”