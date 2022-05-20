The Lagos State government has taken custody of two children who are alleged victims of sexual abuse by a teacher.

The children’s father, Adebisi Arewa, had accused Adewale Bakare, 48, a teacher at the Methodist Girls High School, of sexually abusing his nine-year-old daughter.

Mr Bakare, who was released on bail on Thursday, denied the allegations.

Custody

On May 13, the magistrate court granted the application of the Child Protection Unit of the state Ministry of Youth and Social Development to take the children into custody.

At the court sitting on Friday, a representative of the unit told the magistrate that they have applied to keep the children for another seven days.

He also submitted a report dated May 20, and affirmed that the report is “nothing but the truth.”

However, Mr Arewa through his lawyer, N.O Nwachukwu, requested to “set his eyes” on his children.

He said he has made the application to the ministry and he wants the court to review the emergency care order that was initially granted.

But the representative of the ministry said he had yet to see the application.

The magistrate, A.O Olayinka, however, said the children’s parents are permitted to see their wards in the presence of officials from the unit.

She also accepted the application from the ministry to keep the children for the next seven days.

The court adjourned the civil matter to May 30.

In the criminal matter involving the alleged child abuser, the magistrate adjourned the sitting to July 19 for the Directorate Public Prosecution (DPP)’s advice.

Backstory

Recently, some groups marched from the Nigerian Bar Association’s office in Ikeja to the headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command with placards to demand justice for the accused teacher.

Mr Arewa, an associate professor at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, (NIALS), had previously accused five teachers and the school driver, Abiodun Martins, of the same offence leading to the latter’s life sentence in February.

The groups also accused Mr Arewa of sexually abusing his two daughters.

While calling for the release of the schoolteacher, Mrs Taiwo-Ojo said the complainant failed to produce the alleged victim for forensic tests.

But Mr Arewa told this newspaper that the allegations are “funny” and “outright lies.”