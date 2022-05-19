Normalcy has returned to the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State after a clash between the police and commercial motorcyclists, the police spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

There was tension in the area over an attempt by police officers to enforce an “existing law” by the state government.

The law restricts the operation of commercial motorcyclists also known as Okada riders in some parts of the state.

The Lagos State government had imposed a fresh ban on commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada, across six Local Government Areas (LGAs) and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the State.

The LGAs include Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa.

The latest ban comes more than two years after the governor restricted the commercial motorcyclists’ activities in the six local councils.

The governor’s directive comes amidst the increasing notoriety of commercial motorcyclists in the state.

Last week, a band of unruly Okada riders lynched a sound engineer in the upscale Lekki neighbourhood, after a disagreement between a rider and a passenger.

Normalcy

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that over 200 motorcycles were seized.

“We impounded some motorcycles and naturally people resisted, others did not. Some of the people that caused trouble were arrested,” he said.

In a post that has now been deleted on Facebook, one Aminat Oluwatosin claimed that she escaped death by a whisker. She also claimed that someone was hit by a stray bullet in her presence.

But the police described her report as ” fake news.”

“Nobody was injured not to talk of death,” he said.

He told this newspaper that the area commander led the operation and restored peace to the area.

Mr Hundeyin said at the moment, he was yet to get an update on the number of people arrested.