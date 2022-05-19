The police in Lagos say they have begun an investigation into a video of an alleged kidnap of its female officer.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a tweet on Thursday.

In the video that was circulated on Thursday by @troll_queen, a policewoman was seen in a private vehicle screaming for help.

“I will not allow you to…help me, help me, he dey carry me go where I no no, help me,” she screamed.

The video showed the unidentified officer, in a blue uniform, leaning forward from the back seat and grabbing the steering wheel in a move to stop the vehicle.

While she screamed, the driver, a fair-complexioned man,2 appeared undeterred. Likewise, his companion, who was seated beside him.

“Comot for here,” the companion, who sounded like a lady, said.

Police react

Mr Hundeyin said the officer might have acted untoward but kidnapping an officer is a punishable crime.

“Irrespective, I repeat, irrespective of whatever the police officer must have done (un)professionally, kidnapping anyone, especially a law enforcement officer on duty, is a felony,” he said.

“This man is already a suspect. An investigation has commenced,” he said.

Contacted for an update, the police said they were yet to unravel the incident.

Nigerian security agents are notorious for forcefully entering into private vehicles, which allegedly committed a traffic offence, where they sit and negotiate a bribe.