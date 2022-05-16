Hundreds of supporters of the national leader of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu, Monday, converged on the Sky Power Ground in Ikeja to endorse his candidacy ahead of the party’s primary election.

The party fixed May 30-31 for its presidential primary election.

The supporters came in different groups – Smart City Football Club of Lagos, Lagos State Parks Management (the successor to NURTW in Lagos), and others.

Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, is the chairman of the Parks Management Committee.

Also, supporters from the entertainment industry graced the event – Jide Kosoko, Ganiu ‘Alapinin’ Nofiu, Taiwo Hassan, Ebun Oloyede also known as Olaiya Igwe, Wasiu Ayinde also known as K1 De Ultimate, Temitope ‘Small Doctor’ Adekunle and others.

The director-general of ‘Team Lagos,’ Anthony ‘Zulu Authority’ Olayinka, in his opening speech, said the group has been in existence since 1999 to promote good governance.

He described the former governor of Lagos as a “reformer, democrat, political icon,” who has been enriching lives for the past 23 years.

“We are more than committed to supporting him. His tenure will be a turnaround in our history,” he said.

The team also called for support for the re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The primary election for the governorship is scheduled for May 20.