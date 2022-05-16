The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has initiated a psychosocial support programme to rehabilitate willing sex offenders.

The programme, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the agency and obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, was introduced to reduce the cases of sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

The statement, which was signed by the agency’s executive secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, added that the initiative is in partnership with the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service, and the Institute of Counselling of Nigeria.

Mrs Vivour-Adeniyi, who added that the initiative will also mitigate the repetition of crimes, further noted that convicts at the maximum security custodial centre, Kirikiri, Apapa, and the Ikoyi custodial centre are the target beneficiaries.

“It is imperative that incarcerated adult sex offenders are rehabilitated and supported to reduce the possibility of them perpetuating the same crime if eventually they are reintegrated into the society”, she said.

According to her, the programme will be held in sessions and groups and the convicts will be taught how to manage thoughts, feelings and behaviours that lead to inappropriate sexual behaviours.

She said the inmates will also learn specialised strategies to deal with sexual addiction, sexually compulsive behaviours and other positive coping skills.

Mrs Vivour-Adeniyi, however, noted that the rehabilitation programme does not offer amnesty or excuse abusive acts.

In September 2021, the Lagos State government signed into law an establishment of a sex offenders’ register.

Since then, it began adding details of persons convicted of sexual offences into the register.