Some aggrieved members of fhe Ondo State chapter of the APC have called on the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, to intervene in the looming crisis in the chapter.

The party members, under the aegis of Concerned Members of the APC, accused the state chairman, Ade Adetimehin, of imposition of candidates ahead of the congresses to elect local government, state and national delegates.

The ruling party has fixed May 16 and 17 for the congresses across the country.

In an open letter signed by Tomoloju Obembe and Gabriel Ajetumobi, the members of the party said the state chapter risks il implosion if internal democracy is not restored.

The statement cited cases of Rivers and Zamfara State, and also made reference to the recent pronouncement of the Supreme Court on Andy Ubah, whose candidacy was nullified by the court.

“We understand that the state government has set up a committee chaired by the deputy governor and a few government appointees to scrutinize lists submitted by the hand-picked cronies of Adetimehin, contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act as amended and APC guidelines.

“It is obvious that Adetimehin and his crew do not understand that delegates’ election is part of the primaries for selection of candidates and must be held in accordance with the Electoral Act and APC Constitution,” the aggrieved members wrote.

They urged the National Working Committee to ask the state chairman to step aside to ensure a credible congress.

Mr Adetimehin could not be reached for his reaction to the allegation. He did not respond to calls placed to his phone nor reply text messages sent to him.

It is not only at the party level, there have been accusations of imposition of candidates against the governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Akeredolu, on Friday, while speaking in Akure, the state capital, dismissed reports of imposition of candidates on the party.