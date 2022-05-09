A lady, Maryjane Odezelu, told a High Court at the Tafawa Balewa Square, in Lagos on Monday how she was dragged, raped, and then threatened with a knife by a BRT driver, Andrew Ominikoron, on November 25, 2021.

The suspect is also accused of raping and murdering a 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola in February.

Testimony

In the testimony, the witness, a sales representative, identified Andrew Nice (another name for Mr Ominikoron) as the man who raped her on November 26, 2021.

“On November 25, 2021, I closed from work around 8 p.m. I stood at Alesh hotel bus stop, Ajah. When I saw the BRT driver, I asked if he was going towards my route and I asked how much, he said 100 Naira,” she said.

“I entered the bus and after three seconds, one guy approached the driver and asked if he was going to Oshodi and they argued over the price. But he didn’t enter the vehicle. When I entered the bus, the lights were on.

“On getting to Lekki Conservation area, he stopped and brought out one medicine which he took with a bottle of water, I wasn’t bothered because I thought he was on medication.”

The 29-year-old said when he asked her to take a front seat, she obliged him.

“I stood up and went to the entrance front seat. He started asking for my name, age, and occupation,” she added.

“He said we should go park somewhere and discuss. I told him I was tired and needed to go and pick up my daughter. I then saw that his manhood was up. That was how I realized I was in danger and I brought out my phone to record him, he saw me and asked what I was doing,” she said.

“Then he stood up from the driver’s seat and switched off the lights from his end. He collected my phone and brought a small knife and he dragged me to the backseat, he said I should pull off my clothes, I asked him why and we started dragging.

“He then said I should make everything easy because I’m not a baby. He slapped me and held on to my neck, he wanted to strangle me, he tore my clothes and said he will kill me and no one will know where I am, he pushed me down, I was begging him. He raped me from the back.”

Ms Odezelu said after the driver sexually molested her, he pleaded with her and took her to her bus stop at Jakande.

He then requested her account number and sent her N3,000 for her to buy pain killer.

She said he called her via telephone when she got home that night and asked her how she was faring but she hung up and refused to pick up subsequent calls from him.

The witness also testified that she didn’t report to the police because she had had a bad experience with the police at Jakande. “They will demand money which I don’t have,” she said.

The Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, then sought to tender the torn dress the witness identified as the one she wore on the night of the incident.

The defence lawyer objected vehemently.

The judge, Sherifat Sonaike, however, admitted the evidence and adjourned the case till Tuesday.

Re-arraignment

The suspect was brought before the judge in an additional one-count charge, which made the total charges against the BRT bus driver increase to five.

He pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge.

In March, he was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, and rape.

Family kicks

The deceased family’s lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana, also expressed his displeasure with the proceedings, saying that it could have been handled better.

“We aren’t happy with what happened in court today. The prosecution needs to get their acts together. The defendant has been charged with multiple counts,” he said.

” They need to get their house in order. We suspect untidiness on their part, this is the first time such a violent crime is happening on Lagos state property. We are not doubting their capacity but the existence of a political will and the adequacy of prosecution must be vigorous.”