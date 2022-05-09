The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Labour Matters, Oluyemi Esan, has resigned his appointment to enable him to contest for the Ado/Irepodun/Ifelodun Central 1 House of Representatives seat.

This was contained in a letter he signed and addressed to the governor in Ado-Ekiti on Monday.

Mr Esan thanked the governor for the privilege given to him to be part of his administration.

He said his participation in the administration has oiled his suitability and broadened his horizon that will be his guide in the political endeavour.

“I therefore by this piece resign my appointment as SSA (Labour Matters) to Your Excellency forthwith and I look forward to another privilege to work along with you while serving our good people and our fatherland,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former governor’s aide has obtained his nomination and expression of interest form for the Ado/Irepodun/Ifelodun Central 1 federal constituency seat.

Mr Esan said his decision was borne out of the need to serve the people better with robust representation on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former labour leader said that quality representation was one of the yardsticks for good governance assuring to offer himself for the services of the people.

He said he decided to join the House of Reps race in response to calls by his constituents and to offer selfless service to the people.

He said democracy could only be entrenched if elected leaders showed genuine commitment to the welfare of the people both in rural and urban areas.

He urged party members to vote for him during the APC primary election as he had what it took to represent the people.

(NAN)