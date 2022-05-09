A former member of the House of Representatives, Adekunle Akinlade, has obtained his governorship nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Akinlade, who represented Egbado South and Ipokia federal constituency in the House of Representatives in 2015, defected to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to contest the 2019 governorship election.

He rejoined the APC afterward.

He said in a statement on Sunday that he joined the race because it was a mandate that “we all must undertake with clear conviction and determination to succeed.”

Mr Akinlade said he is contesting again to sustain and complement the infrastructural strides of past administrations.

“Someone once told me that if your dreams do not scare you, then it’s not worth exploring,” he said.

“Yes, it is daunting and almost scary without the usual safety net, but this is one mandate that we all must undertake with clear conviction and determination to succeed.

“As l call on you once again, I must say that what kept me going in the last three years was your love, prayers, encouragement, and sacrifices.”

After he failed to secure the APC guber ticket in 2019, Mr Akinlade, an ally of former governor Ibikunle Amosun, defected to the APM and contested on their platform.

He lost to Dapo Abiodun.

He said his aspiration to join the race hinges on “sustaining and complementing the giant infrastructural strides of past administrations, one of which I was privileged to have served in, between 2011-2015.”

Mr Akinlade was the Senior Special Assistant on Taxation and Revenue in Mr Amosun’s government.

He said he made phone calls to other guber aspirants in the party and congratulated them for throwing their hats in the ring.

“I assured them of my cooperation in the process and received the same courtesy,” he said.

“True vision and desire to serve should be selfless, devoid of acrimony and divisions.

“We are people destined for greatness, thus, this is the time to reset our focus and reposition the future of our dear state as envisioned by our forebears.”