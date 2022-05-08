The Lagos State government has declined the request by the family of the late Bamise Ayanwola, who was allegedly raped and murdered in a BRT vehicle for an independent prosecution.

The family through their lawyer, Adeshina Ogunlana, had written to the Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, seeking a fiat to prosecute the murder trial against the sole defendant, Andrew Ominikoron.

Mr Ogunlana told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that he was informed by Babajide Martins, the director, the Directorate of Public prosecution (DPP) that the government did not grant their request.

Ms Ayanwola, 22, got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on February 26. She had boarded a BRT bus going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus Stop. Her body was discovered some days later.

In March, the state government arraigned the suspect on a four-count charge at the High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Request

In a letter dated May 4, 2022, and addressed to the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the deceased lady’s family said they had “formally expressed their wish to have a more independent body conduct the prosecution.”

“In their view, the Lagos State government, agency, and officials are involved in the matter and may not be reasonably expected to act as the prosecutor against themselves,” said the family through Mr Ogunlana.

Mr Ogunlana, a former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja Branch, said the family was concerned that the second rape allegation against the suspect by another person may complicate their matter.

Mr Omininikoro is also accused of raping another young lady (name withheld) last November, along the Lekki Ajah expressway.

The hearing will formally begin on Monday.