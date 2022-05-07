Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, if he refuses to resign from his post.

Mr Akeredolu made the demand in a statement on his Twitter handle on Friday after Mr Emefiele was reported to have obtained the All Progressives Congress presidential nomination form. The claim was later found to be incorrect.

But the governor described the development as shocking and as one that could “portend great danger to the fragile economy of the country” if unchecked.

The CBN governor has been rumoured to be in the race to succeed Mr Buhari since the late 2021.

Mr Emefiele has kept sealed lips on the rumours.

In a tweet in March, using the hashtag #NoDistractionsPlease, he said he was focusing on fighting inflation and ensuring that the present administration “finish strong.”

Sack

“Rumours had been rife on the subterranean partisan activities linked to him through these shadowy characters in the recent weeks. Pictures of branded vehicles, ostensibly purchased for electioneering campaigns, were also posted on social media,” the statement read.

“The audacious moves by those who claimed to be supporting this interest have been unsettling. This latest news confirms that the Governor may indeed be interested in immersing himself in the murky waters of politics like any other Nigerian with partisan interests.”

Mr Akeredolu said the CBN boss has an undeniable right to associate and participate in any group.

“It is, however, difficult to imagine that a person who occupies the exalted and sensitive office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria will be this brazen in actualising his ambition,” he added.

“There is no gain asserting the obvious. The combined effect of the Public Service Rules, CBN Act and the 1999 Constitution, as amended, exposes not only the oddity inherent in this brash exercise of presumed right to associate.

“It also confirms the illegality of the act should he proceed to submit the forms while occupying the seat as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria,” Mr Akeredolu said.

“Consequently, we admonish Mr Emefiele to leave the office immediately, for him to pursue he cannot combine partisan politics with the very delicate assignment of his office, should he refuse to quit, it becomes incumbent on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to remove him forthwith.

“This is a joke taken too far.”