Political leaders in the South-west and presidential aspirants from the region on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) resolved at a meeting in Lagos Friday that the region “must produce” the next Nigerian president.

The aspirants met with two former governors of the party – Segun Osoba and Bisi Akande.

The aspirants in attendance were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the party and former Lagos governor; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; and Ibikunle Amosun, a serving senator and former governor of Ogun State.

Also present at the meeting werep Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives; Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing; and Rauf Aregbesola, former Osun State governor.

Gboyega Akosile, the spokesperson for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who hosted the gathering, said the meeting “ended with a one-point resolution, that is to make sure that the region is united on purpose, that the next president of Nigeria must come from the South West.”

Shortly after the meeting, Mr Akande also briefed journalists about the resolution. He, however, did not entertain questions from journalists.