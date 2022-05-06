A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, has joined the list of aspirants on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) platform seeking the party’s presidential ticket.
PREMIUM TIMES learnt that a former Zamfara State governor, Mahmud Shinkafi, picked the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms in Abuja on behalf of Mr Bankole.
Mr Shinkafi was accompanied by some APC chieftains.
Mr Bankole confirmed the development but declined to give details.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To place an advert here . Call Willie - +2348098788999
JOIN THE CONVERSATION