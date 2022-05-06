The South-west presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet at the Lagos State House in Marina on Friday ahead of the party primaries which holds later this month.

The meeting is expected to begin at 6 p.m., PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The aspirants billed to attend include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the party and former Lagos governor; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Tunde Bakare, the overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church; Ibikunle Amosun, a serving senator and former governor of Ogun State.

Tunde Rahman, the spokesperson for Mr Tinubu, confirmed the meeting to PREMIUM TIMES but added that the “agenda” is unknown.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that two notable leaders and former governors, Segun Osoba and Bisi Akande of Ogun and Osun respectively, would meet the aspirants.

Mr Osoba also confirmed the meeting to PREMIUM TIMES.

This newspaper also learnt that party leaders in the zone are concerned about the number of aspirants from the region, saying it might jeopardise their chances during the party primaries.

Mr Amosun’s spokesperson, Bola Adeyemi, said he cannot confirm if his principal will attend the meeting.

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson of the vice-president, and Yinka Oyebode, Mr Fayemi’s aide, did not respond to telephone calls.

Messrs Osinbajo and Bakare picked up the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms on Thursday, days after Mr Tinubu received his.

Opposition

Ahead of the meeting, a group, Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo (PLO) kicked against the proposed meeting.

The Convener of the group and a Constitutional Lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, that it was a wrong motive and a wrong move.

Mr Ajulo said that the meeting, slated at the State House, Marina, Lagos, lacked some elements of credibility.

He agreed that the initiative was borne out of an earlier call on Yoruba leaders to hold a strategic conference to provide direction towards the fate of the South West in the forthcoming presidential election.

He noted that it was the utmost desire of the group that such an important meeting be conveyed with a view to establishing a consensus among aspirants of the APC in the South West.

He, however, said it should have been designed appropriately to promote fairness with genuine intention.

“This above-scheduled meeting should have been a welcome development but for the following configurations which were not rightfully designed as it is ought to be.

“The composition of personality invited for the meeting is a testament to our position that it is a sectional affair of the APC and not in the interest of the southwest and Nigeria,” he said.

The group said that the choice of the venue in Lagos State, which is the flag House in Marina, belonged to Lagos State and associates and would not augur well.

“This venue should not play host to such a meeting if it will be adjudged to be credible and fair.

“The meeting, if it is in the collective good of the people, should be held at a neutral location like Ibadan, Oyo State, or Akure, Ondo State,” he said.