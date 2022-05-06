The police in Lagos have arrested a man dressed in full military regalia.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Friday via his Twitter handle.

He said they arrested the impostor, Samuel Msughter, 28, along the Epe/Ijebu Road.

“The suspect specialized in escorting goods in full army uniform,” the statement read.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the full extent of his criminality, especially with the uniform. Suspect will be charged to court at the end of investigation.”

Similarly, in April, the Army arrested 12 impostors who specialised in mounting roadblocks around the Ajah area of Lagos and extorting unsuspecting citizens.