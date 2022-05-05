A staffer of Guaranty Trust Bank on Thursday testified before a High Court in Lagos in the murder of Usifo Ataga, Super TV’s CEO, who was killed in a short-stay apartment last year.

The Lagos State government charged Chidinma Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri with the murder.

The prosecution arraigned the duo alongside Chioma Egbuchu on a nine-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, forgery, stealing, and being in possession of stolen property. They all pleaded not guilty.

Testimony

The witness, Okike Obaji, an account officer from the Victoria Island branch of the bank, produced the deceased’s statement of account between April 1 and August 31, 2021.

The court had earlier summoned the bank official to just tender some bank documents belonging to Mr Ataga.

Now appearing as a witness, Mr Obaji said the bank’s branch at Adeola Odeku in Victoria Island, Lagos, produced the deceased’s account statement before the court.

“By the way of this standard, the statement I produced was not altered anyway and was directly generated from the customer account and printed.”

The bank official said the account statement ended on June 30, 2021, as “there were no other transactions on the requested account.”

He said the bank learnt of Mr Ataga’s death on June 17, 2021, via social media.

“For the security of the customer’s asset, the bank placed a no debit restriction on the account to ensure that further debit on the account does not occur.

“Column marked remarks (on the statement) revealed the details of specific transactions.”

Transactions

The deceased’s account officer said the deceased transferred N50,000 on June 16 to one Mogbo Nkechi.

Again, on the same day, the deceased bank account recorded two different debit entries of N101,200. “The first went to Paycon Nigeria Limited, and the second went to Capricorn Digital and these two transactions were card originated (ATM),” Mr Obaji added.

During cross-examination, Onwuka Egwu, a lawyer to the first defendant, Ms Ojukwu, asked if “there is any standing instruction in that account.”

“To the best of my knowledge, there is no standing instruction on the account,” the witness replied.

The witness said they didn’t get any formal notice about the death of their customer.

He said the line manager, Oludotun Akinde, was alerted about the transaction.

“From the 1st of June to 24th, how many transactions are in the name of Chidinma Adaora?” The lawyer asked.

“The transaction to Chidinma Adaora totalling N50,000: 13th of June, N10,000, 14th of June N25,000, and another N15,000.

He said the deceased also received multiple credit transfers of N20,000 and it was done using the USSD payment method on a mobile device

However, the prosecution lawyer explained to the judge that another bank official from Access Bank and a police officer were present to testify.

But the judge, Yetunde Adesanya, said the court cannot take their testimonies.

She fixed further hearing of the matter on May 9.

