The family of the late Bamise Ayanwola, who was allegedly raped and murdered in a BRT vehicle, has written to the Lagos State Attorney-General seeking a fiat to prosecute the murder trial against the sole defendant, Andrew Ominikoron.

Ms Ayanwola, 22, got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on February 26. She had boarded a BRT bus going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus Stop. Her body was discovered some days later.

In March, the state government arraigned the suspect on a four-count charge before Sherifat Solebo of the High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Independent prosecution

In a letter dated May 4, 2022, and addressed to the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the deceased lady’s family said they have “formally expressed their wish to have a more independent body conduct the prosecution.”

“In their view, the Lagos State government, agency, and officials are involved in the matter and may not be reasonably expected to act as the prosecutor against themselves,” said the family through their lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana.

Mr Ogunlana, a former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja Branch, said the family is concerned that the second rape allegation against the suspect by another person may complicate their matter.

“In addition, the family is concerned that the charges against the defendant also include allegations of rape of another person, an incident distinct and separate from that of their deceased family member,” the letter read.

“This situation may result in unnecessary complications.”

Mr Omininikoro is also accused of raping another young lady (name withheld) last November, along the Lekki Ajah expressway.

The hearing will formally begin next Monday.