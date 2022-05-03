After months of speculations, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has finally joined the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Fayemi, who announced his entry into the race, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Tuesday, said he would formally declare to run for the position on Wednesday in Abuja.

He becomes the fourth sitting governor to declare to seek the presidential ticket of the ruling APC.

Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Ben Ayade of Cross River and David Umahi of Ebonyi State have since declared their intentions to run for president on the party’s ticket.

Others in the race include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu, former Ogun governor and serving senator, Ibikunle Amosun, former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige

There are indications that the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, will join the race, too.

The sale of the APC expression of interest and nomination forms is currently ongoing and will last till May 6 while the primary election will hold at the end of this month.

Despite the outrageous N100 million price, some of the aspirants have already picked up the forms.

Consultations

In the statement, Mr Fayemi, who will complete his tenure as governor in October, disclosed that he had been consulting with traditional rulers across the country for the past six weeks.

He said he commenced the consultations at the palace of the Olowo of Owo in Ondo State, Ajibade Ogunoye,

He also said he had already informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his decision to battle for the ticket of the party.

Mr Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), also said he consulted the Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti (who was his Secondary School principal) and other leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, including Olu Falae and Cornelius Adebayo.

“The Afenifere leaders did a frank assessment of current trends in the country and concluded that the country needs a leader, a democrat with character, courage and compassion at this critical period. They scored Dr Fayemi high on these points and gave their blessings for his aspiration,” the statement said.

It further stated that “the aggregate opinion, counsel and goodwill received during the consultation period will form the crux of his declaration on Wednesday at the nation’s capital city.”

The man Fayemi

Mr Fayemi, a doctorate holder, was governor of Ekiti State between 2010 and 2014. He became governor after the Court of Appeal sacked the then governor, Olusegun Oni. He, however, lost his re-election bid in 2014 to Ayodele Fayose.

After the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, Mr Fayemi was appointed Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

He resigned as minister to contest the governorship of Ekiti State for a second term in 2018. He won the election and was inaugurated for a second term as governor on October 16, 2018.