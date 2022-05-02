The death toll at the collapsed three-storey building in Lagos has risen to 10, an official has said.

Margaret Adeseye, the director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, via the agency’s Twitter handle on Monday said that responders are already concluding their operations.

A three-storey building collapsed at 24, Ibadan Street, off Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute-Metta on Sunday night.

The incident happened when the residents had gone to bed, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Mrs Adeseye said that 10 bodies have been recovered – six males and four females.

“24 (twenty-four) were rescued with varying degrees of injury and all in stable condition, including 2 (two) who are responding to treatment,” she added.

READ ALSO: Three dead in another Lagos building collapse

The fire service director said the responders are about to reach ground zero of the search and rescue operations.

“All the first and major responders are still collaborating to mop up the incident scene,” she said.

Hours after the incident was reported, the president, Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with families of those who died, sustained injuries, and were affected in the building collapse.