Two people died in an accident Friday involving six vehicles in Lagos.

The multiple crashes occurred at Odo lya Alaro on the bridge linking Maryland and Ojota, Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the Zonal Coordinator, South-West, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the incident on Friday.

Mr Farinloye said the incident occurred at about 2:15 a.m. Friday.

He said the crash involved an empty tanker with registration number FKJ-506XM, an articulated flatbed truck laden with metal coils, a grey coloured Toyota Camry with registration number ABC-261AJ, a tipper with registration number T-12015LA laden with 30 tonnes of sharp sand, and two commercial buses.

He said that the Tipper truck lost control while on speed and ran into the vehicles, resulting in the accident.

“Unfortunately, two adults (one female and one male) were confirmed dead at the scene,” said Mr Farinloye.

“The male adult was handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) at the scene, while the female was taken by her immediate family.”

Mr Farinloye said officials took the injured persons to nearby hospitals by the FRSC ambulance and the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS).

The accident occurred a day after a crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway claimed six lives.

(NAN)