A former member of the House of Representatives, Kayode Oladele, has reacted to the petition filed against Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, saying arrest is not a conviction.

Mr Oladele, who represented Yewa North and Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the eighth assembly, condemned the petition, which alleged that Mr Abiodun concealed his criminal records in the United States of America.

Mr Oladele, a human rights and constitutional lawyer, said the petition lacks content and form.

A member of the All Progressives Congress, Ayodele Oludiran, had petitioned the APC leadership claiming that Mr Abiodun is not eligible for a second term in office.

The petitioner accused the governor of “concealing criminal offences he allegedly committed in the USA in the 1980s.

He said Mr Abiodun’s candidacy would portend danger for the APC with the damning allegations against him.

Mr Oladele, who had represented pro-democracy activists in the past, described the petition against the governor as frivolous and legally deficient, adding that it has no basis in law.

“Every lawyer knows that an arrest or trial without conviction is not a conviction,” he said.

“The terms are not interchangeable. Anyone can be wrongfully arrested or falsely accused.

“A criminal conviction, on the other hand, is a judicial ruling that the accused has committed a crime.

“Even at that, the conviction has to be for a felony to constitute a ground for disqualification under Section 182 ( 1)(e) of the Nigerian Constitution dealing with disqualification to contest for governor.”

Mr Oladele said the Nigerian Constitution only disqualifies a governor if a felony conviction occurred ten years before the election.

“How then does the allegation of arrest which allegedly occurred in 1986, about 37 years ago, fall within the ambit of Section 182 (1)(e) of the Constitution?”

Mr Oladele said candidates cannot be disqualified merely because charges have been framed against them in a criminal case or because of a previous arrest.

“It is trite that candidates whose heinous criminal cases are still pending in court and are yet to be convicted cannot be barred by INEC to contest for governor using Section 182(1)(e) of the CFRN,” he said.

“Therefore, mere petition or objection by an individual against the failure of a governorship candidate to provide information relating to his previous arrest record or pending criminal cases that have not been finally disposed of or concluded is not sufficient to warrant a disqualification of the candidate under Section 182(1)(s) of CFRN.”

Mr Oladele said the vast majority of election petitions in Nigeria are “very frivolous and vexatious in nature.”

“One of the ultimate aims of such meritless petitions is to attract media attention and perhaps, put an opponent in a bad light, and damage his or her reputation and electability.

“Unfortunately, it causes distraction, forcing the respondent to expend valuable time, huge financial resources and unnecessary energy and attention to have the irksome petition dismissed.

“Unfortunately, in the process, the respondent’s image or reputation might be wrongly affected, particularly as some people might assume its authenticity.”