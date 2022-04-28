Again, the trial of an undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu, for the murder of Usifo Ataga, Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, on Thursday suffered a setback at the Lagos High Court Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

Ms Ojukwu is charged with murder, stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

They had all pleaded not guilty.

Trial

The trial was stalled due to the absence of a prosecution witness, Bamidele Olusegun, a police officer.

The lead lawyer for the prosecution, O.A. Oluwafemi, explained that the scheduled witness could not make it to court because of ill health.

“Unfortunately, my lord, he gave me a call…. that he fell ill overnight and was on his way to the clinic. …we sincerely apologise for the state of affairs and humbly pray that the matter is adjourned,” she said.

Defence reacts

Babatunde Busari, a lawyer for the second defendant, Mr Quadri, lamented that the prosecution delayed the matter.

“While I will not oppose a request for adjournment by the prosecution, I wish to record that this would be the fourth or fifth time that the prosecution will request for an adjournment in this matter,” he said.

Mr Busari said his colleague ”on the opposite side ought to bring all their witnesses to avoid a delay of this sort.”

The judge, Yetunde Adesanya, adjourned the trial till May 5.

Backstory

Miss Ojukwu and Mr Quadri are both key suspects in the murder of the Super TV boss and were arraigned in October 2021.

The duo was also accused of committing forgery by procuring and making bank account statements purported to have been made by the deceased.

The murder was said to have been committed in an apartment in the Lekki area of the state.