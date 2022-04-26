Ahead of the 2023 election, a special Tawaf is to be held on Thursday for Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and top contender for the office of president, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said.

Tagged ‘Special Tawaf for Asiwaju’, the session is to commence by noon and would be conducted around Kaabah at the centre of Islam’s most important mosque, the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Participants are to wear the ihram attire and congregate at the King Abdulaziz Gate of the Holy Mosque.

The Tawaf is expected to be attended by some Islamic scholars and political leaders from Nigeria, including the Speaker Obasa, who said the event was also to thank Allah for the former governor of Lagos ahead of the presidential election.

According to Mr Obasa, all those expected to partake in the Tawaf have the faith that Allah would ensure a peaceful electioneering and victory for Mr Tinubu.

“We have come to seek the favour of Allah and His blessings for Asiwaju in the coming election,” Mr Obasa said. “We are not testing Allah’s will and power but soliciting His blessings, support and anointing because Allah is sufficient for us. We are doing this in support of Asiwaju’s presidential ambition.

“Having consulted widely and across the country, we strongly believe that every other thing required for the success of the election and victory for Asiwaju are in the hand of Almighty Allah,” Mr Obasa said while urging other Muslims and well-meaning Nigerians to join the session.

SOURCE: Media office of the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.