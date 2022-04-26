The officers of So-Safe Corps, the Ogun State-owned security outfit, have arrested a mortuary attendant, Kushimo Lukman, for allegedly beheading a dead body.

The officers arrested Mr Lukman in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in the early hours of Tuesday, while on routine patrol.

Moruf Yusuf, the spokesperson of the corps, said the suspect beheaded “the corpse of a male minor at the Oke Yidi cemetery in Abeokuta.”

Mr Yusuf said the suspect confessed during interrogation that “the beheaded corpse was brought to the cemetery from the Federal Medical Centre FMC, Abeokuta, after he died due to complications from a kidney disease.”

According to the spokesperson, the suspect said “the parents of the boy, who came from Ibadan, sought his assistance as a mortuary attendant to get the body buried.”

After burying the boy’s body inside the cemetery, in the presence of his parents at about 7 p.m. on Monday, the suspect returned to the cemetery at 6 a.m. on Tuesday to sever the head of the buried boy, Mr Yusuf said.

The spokesperson said the suspect engaged the So-Safe officers in “a fierce fight” but they overpowered and handcuffed him.

Mr Yusuf said the suspect “confessed that the fresh head was requested for by one Chief Ifalonishe (AKA Lanroye) at the rate of N50,000.

He said, “it was supposed to be delivered to him at a designated point within Abeokuta.”

The state commander of the corps, Soji Ganzallo, has ordered the operation department of the corps to ensure they arrest Mr Lukman’s accomplices and bring them to book.

When contacted, the state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, promised to get back to our reporter but did not as of the time if filing this report.