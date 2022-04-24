The police in Ondo State said they had arrested three suspected “one chance” robbers in Akure, the state capital.

The suspects are Akin David, 36; Kayode Akinlosolu, 42; and Adekunle Blessing, 32.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Ms Odunlami explained that on April 16, at about 5.35 p.m. at Roadblock on Benin/Owo/Ilesha expressway, Akure, two ladies (names withheld) boarded a taxi and one of them was robbed of her Infinix Smart 5 phone.

The PPRO said the taxi driver ordered the ladies to alight midway into the journey, claiming that the cab was no longer going their way.

“The case was reported to the police and through intelligence gathering, the three suspects were arrested with the taxi marked BDR 743XA and one stolen itel android phone was also recovered from them.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to be serial robbers whose area of speciality was using taxis to rob unsuspecting citizens who board their vehicle within the state and rob them of their phones and other valuables,” the PPRO said.

Mr Odunlami, therefore, advised members of the public to be conscious of their environment and the vehicles they board while travelling.

She said the suspects would soon be charged in court.

(NAN)