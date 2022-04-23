Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have condoled the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and the family of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi.

Mr Obasanjo described the late monarch as a symbol of a nation’s epic struggle for self-discovery and self-actualisation.

While Mr Obasanjo spoke through a letter sent to the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, Mr Atiku condoled the family through a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

Mr Obasanjo said the late Alaafin stood out as a voice of forthrightness in national affairs. He also described him as a promoter of mutual tolerance and understanding not only among the diverse people who live in his domain but also across the country.

The former president said it was during the deceased’s reign that Oyo town became transformed into the modern city that it has become today. He added that it was his contribution to nation-building that led to the conferment of the esteemed national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic on him.

“Like most great leaders, Alaafin was all things to all people,” Mr Obasanjo said.

“To his family, he was a tower of strength and a committed provider; to his community of Oyo land, he was an early model in national leadership; to his Yoruba kinsmen, he was a worthy Ambassador; and to the rest of Nigeria, he was a symbol of a nation’s epic struggle in self-discovery and self-actualisation.

“Although Oba Adeyemi’s passage is like a dream, especially as he left us at a crucial stage in our nation’s history when his wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed, I would urge you and all the members of his immediate and extended family to take solace in the worthy legacy and his mark on the history of this country he left behind.

“In fact, we ought to give gratitude to God for his worthy life.”

Atiku mourns

Mr Atiku said he was an admirer of the deceased and the fact that he remains the longest-serving Alaafin means that the Oyo people and Nigerians will not forget his reign.

The former vice president said the news of the monarch’s demise deeply touched him.

The Alaafin died aged 83.

He was on the throne for 52 years.