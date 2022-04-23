Some aides and associates of the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, have described the traditional ruler as a great mentor, who would be sorely missed.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of the death of the first class traditional ruler who died on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.

NAN reports that hundreds of residents of Oyo Town have continued to throng the ancient palace to mourn the demise of Adeyemi III.

Commenting, Bode Durojaiye, the Alaafin’s media aide, expressed shock over the demise of the highly reverred traditional ruler.

Mr Durojaiye described Oba Adeyemi as a great traditional ruler, who had contributed immensely to the development of Oyo Town, Oyo State and Nigeria.

He said that the late Alaafin of Oyo was a custodian of Yoruba culture and history, and “he is loved by his people”.

Mr Durojaiye said that before the late Oba Adeyemi ascended the throne, Oyo Town was “not as developed as it is today”.

According to him, the Alaafin was a great traditional ruler, who all other traditional rulers were very proud of.

“He was a great custodian of Yoruba culture and history.

“He was a philanthropist. He has transformed Oyo Town and the palace from what he met on ascending the throne. We have lost a great promoter of Yoruba culture,” Durojaiye said.

Also, Paula Gomez, the Alaafin’s cultural ambassador, described the late traditional ruler as “a great man and mentor” , adding he was a father to everybody.

“I don’t know what happened. I spoke to Baba last week and he was fine. Maybe his death is natural.

“I worked with Alaafin on preservation of heritage and culture. He was a father to everybody. He was a great man and mentor,” she said.

Some palace workers in separate interviews with NAN, said that the late Alaafin already had premonition of his death few weeks back.

“Two weeks ago, he called and told us that his late father was calling him to come. We were afraid and asked if truly he saw his father.

“We are happy to have him as the Alaafin. He ascended the throne at a young age, preserved the stool, promoted the Yoruba culture and was an epitome of royalty,” one person told NAN.

There are reports that the remains of the traditional ruler would be buried by 4.00 p.m on Saturday.

According to a reliable source, the Alaafin will be buried today according to Islamic rites. He is going to be buried in Baara.

“Baara is not just the final resting place of all the Alaafins, it is also a place where the Alaafin goes to whenever there is need to commune with his ancestors to seek for guidance and or directions,” the source told NAN.