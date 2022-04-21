A motorist driving against traffic has fatally hit an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) around Chevron on Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Officials identified the deceased as Jamiu Issa.

The spokesperson of the agency, Olumide Filade, in a statement on Wednesday said the driver also injured another person in his attempt to flee the scene after flouting the traffic law.

According to the official, the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mr Filade said the deceased “approached and accosted the Sienna vehicle driver who was driving against the direction of flow of traffic (One-way) facing oncoming vehicles from Chevron towards the Conservation Toll Plaza.”

He said Mr Issa, who was the LASTMA patrol team leader in Ajah, had accosted the driver by standing inside the driver’s opened door. He said the driver pretended to alight from the vehicle but quickly reversed and knocked down the officer. The vehicle’s front tyre then ran over Mr Issa, fatally injuring him.

Mr Issa’s colleagues notified the agency’s zonal head, Mr Filade said. Witnesses pursued the driver and caught him, he added.

“He was eventually apprehended and taken first to Ilasan Police Station, and eventually to Ajiwe Police Station, under which jurisdiction the event happened for proper investigation,” he said.

Mr Filade said they took the officer to a hospital where doctors confirmed him “brought in dead.” He said they have deposited his remains at the morgue.

Condolences

“The LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, who is grieving, commiserates with the family of the deceased officer,” Mr Filade said.

“He has also said that in spite of several appeals and warnings to the public to desist from assaulting and injuring government officials, some unscrupulous elements in the society who have refused all entreaties would be made to face the full wrath of the law.”