A Lagos-based family has placed N2 million as a reward for information on the whereabouts of a thief who burgled their house on Lagos Island, a statement revealed.

According to the statement signed by Leke Adebanjo on behalf of the family, the burglar broke into their residence on March 20.

In the video seen by this reporter, the suspect, a male, jumped into their residence, which appeared to be empty.

In another video, a CCTV camera captured him with a bag in the kitchen. On his way out, he drank from a bottle.

“The person in the video is wanted with a handsome reward of two million Naira for anyone with useful information that can lead to his arrest,” the statement reads.

“The person in the above video (extract or CCTV) burgled a house in a high brow area in Lagos Island where he stole some valuables including a huge cash sum on 20th of March 2022.”

Mr Adebanjo said that they have reported the matter to the police, and it is being investigated.

“Although the video is amateur, it is believed that anyone that knows him will most definitely be able to associate the looks to the actual person,” he continued.

“You may contact 08173271700 to share such information and be sure to receive your payment immediately please.”

Contacted, the Lagos State police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, adding that he doesn’t have an update on it yet.